Injured Pacers All-Stars Could Miss Mavericks Matchup
The Indiana Pacers will play their 68th game of the season on Wednesday when they host the Dallas Mavericks for the first and only time this season.
This matchup against the Mavericks is the second and final of the season. The Pacers will look to sweep the season series after they came out on top against the Mavericks in Dallas on Nov. 4.
Indiana will likely be the favorite to win; however, two of their best players, All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, are in danger of missing the match against the Mavericks.
Both are listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup.
Haliburton is listed as questionable due to a back issue. He missed Monday's game against Minnesota.
Haliburton remains in jeopardy of sitting out due to back soreness. Andrew Nembhard functioned as the starting point guard in Haliburton's absence Monday, but T.J. McConnell double-doubled off the bench in 30 minutes of action.
Siakam is in danger of missing his second consecutive game on Wednesday. With Jarace Walker (ankle) also questionable against Dallas, the Pacers could lean on Obi Toppin for the bulk of the minutes at power forward after he made his first start of the season Monday.
Haliburton has been great this season. In the season, the former Cycolone is averaging 18.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three in 62 games and 34.0 minutes of action.
The 25-year-old was last on the court on Saturday in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He recorded 24 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, and five steals in that contest.
As for Siakam, he has also been great this season. He is averaging 20.9 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 66 games and 32.9 minutes of action.
With or without Siakam and/or Haliburton, Indiana hosts Dallas, trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.
The Pacers have gone 20-10 at home. Indiana has an 18-12 record against opponents over .500.
The Mavericks have gone 14-20 away from home. Dallas averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 12-12 when winning the turnover battle.
