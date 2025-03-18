Pacers' Rick Carlisle Applauds Forward, 'One of the Most Spectacular Runs I've Ever Seen'
Coming into their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers were extremely shorthanded. They were missing four out of their five starters, including their two best players.
The only starter left out there was Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard would eventually be ejected in this game after picking up two technical fouls.
That left a bunch of bench players to play in Minnesota against a team that had won eight straight games. They won the game anyway.
They won the game thanks to an incredible performance from Obi Toppin. The forward was thrust into the starting lineup and had a whopping 34 points and made seven threes, including the game-winner in the corner in overtime.
Toppin put on a show for the ages. It was a performance that even impressed his head coach, Rick Carlisle.
Following the game, Carlisle had a lot of praise for Toppin after he stepped up in a major way for the Pacers.
"Obi Toppin had one of the most spectacular runs at the end of the game I've ever seen," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after the game.
Toppin also grabbed ten rebounds in this game, so he was extremely active. The Pacers showed that they can win games even when they are down multiple guys.
This depth is also a big reason why the Pacers feel they can make another deep run in the Eastern Conference. Last year, they made the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their depth.
In order for the Pacers to be consdered a true contender for the title, they need efforts like this from their bench guys in actual bench minutes. Their starting five is pretty reliable.
Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Bennedict Mathurin are their most important bench players. As long as those guys are playing well for Indiana, they have a chance to make another deep run.
Right now, the Pacers have won three of their last four games and are in a tie with the Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Toppin is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
