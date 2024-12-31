Pacers Injury Report: Two Bucks All-Stars May Sit Out Tuesday Clash
The 16-17 Indiana Pacers could find themselves the beneficiaries of some major injury luck on New Year's Eve, when they square off agains the 16-14 Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the league's latest injury report, both eight-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton could sit out the two teams' 3 p.m. ET clash. Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to suit up through a non-COVID-19 illness. He has been sidelined since the Bucks' 124-101 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 20. Middleton, meanwhile, has been listed as probable to suit up. He's on the mend from dual offseason ankle surgeries, and the Bucks are understandably exercising caution as he returns to action.
Both clubs represent the middle tier of the Eastern Conference's contenders. Milwaukee is currently the East's No. 6 seed (tied by record with the No. 7-seeded Miami Heat), while just 1.5 games below it Indiana is currently the conference's No. 8 seed.
The Pacers and Bucks have each turned their seasons around after middling starts, but neither has emerged to threaten the clear top four clubs of the East: the 28-4 Cavaliers (winners of seven straight), the 23-9 Boston Celtics (whom Indiana split its road series with, 1-1, this past weekend), the 23-10 New York Knicks (winners of eight in a row) or the 20-14 Orlando Magic — whose record would presumably be even better if star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner hadn't been sidelined for multiple weeks with oblique injuries.
This story will be updated...
