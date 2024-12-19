Is Bradley Beal Playing? Full Injury Report for Pacers vs Suns
The Indiana Pacers have started playing better in the last couple of weeks. They have won three of their past four games, even if the level of competition hasn't been great. What has helped is the play from Tyrese Haliburton, who has been excellent in those wins.
Another key piece for the Pacers is the fact that they are slowly getting healthier as the weeks go by. They have been without two key starters, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, for multiple weeks. They finally got Nembhard back, and he's getting close to playing his normal number of minutes again.
Indiana is taking on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in a game that is a good barometer for both teams. If the Pacers are able to win this game, they can finally see that they are headed on the right track. The Suns are also coming into the game with a key player's status up in the air.
Phoenix has not been able to keep its big three healthy throughout the season. Either Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Devin Booker have been hurt in almost every game this season. The Suns hit a big slide when Durant got hurt, winning just two games without him at one point.
While Durant is not on the injury report for the game against the Indiana Pacers, Beal is. He is officially listed as probable with right knee swelling as well as an illness. It looks like he is going to play in this game. That would make things tougher on the Pacers.
Beal will be active for this game. The veteran star was listed as available on the injury report.
The good news for Indiana is that they have Nembhard back to help guard either Booker or Beal. The Pacers struggle on defense, and Nembhard is their best perimeter defender who is healthy. Even if the Suns do have Beal, the Pacers feel confident they can win this game.
Indiana beat Phoenix last season in Indiana 133-131 despite Booker dropping 62 points in that game. That win gives this team confidence that they can beat the Suns, even if they don't play their best defensive game. They would obviously have an easier time doing that on Thursday if Beal doesn't play.
The Pacers might get one of their guards back for this game as well. The healthier they can be for this game, the better. As long as Haliburton can keep up his strong play, the Pacers are contenders to win any game.
