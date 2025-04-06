Is Jamal Murray Playing vs. Pacers? Nuggets Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will travel to the Mile High City for their 78th game of the 2024-25 season to take on the Denver Nuggets.
The Pacers will search for their 47th win of the season and continue to have a stranglehold on the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. After Sunday, the Pacers will only have four games remaining in the season and have a great chance to host a first-round playoff series.
For the Pacers to complete that, they'll need to continue stacking the wins. They have a great chance to do just that, as the Nuggets' star guard Jamal Murray came into his contest listed as questionable.
The Nuggets have downgraded Murray from questionable to out. The 28-year-old will miss his fifth consecutive game and his 14th game of the season.
The former Kentucky standout hasn’t seen game action since March 26, when he helped lead his team to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. In that outing, he tallied 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting, along with four rebounds, six assists, and a block across 37 minutes on the floor.
Through 65 appearances this season, Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and an impressive 39.6 percent from beyond the arc in 36.3 minutes per game.
Riding a three-game winning streak, Indiana looks to keep its momentum rolling with a big road win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
Denver enters with a strong 25-14 home record and averages 13.7 turnovers per game. The Nuggets tend to thrive when protecting the ball, holding a 17-8 record in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents.
On the flip side, the Pacers are 19-20 away from home and boast the fourth-highest scoring average in the Eastern Conference at 117.4 points per game, shooting a sharp 49.2 percent from the field.
Indiana has been scorching hot in its last 10 outings, going 8-2 while averaging 122.9 points, 44.3 boards, 31.0 assists, 7.5 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game.
During that span, they’ve shot 50.9 percent from the floor and held opponents to just 112.3 points per contest.
