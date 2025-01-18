Is Joel Embiid Playing? Full Pacers vs 76ers Injury Report Released
Seven-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid hasn't suited up for his club at any point across the last two weeks.
The 7-foot big man won't make his return against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, either, as his left knee swelling will keep him sidelined for at least the next week or longer, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The league's latest injury report confirms that Embiid is out.
Philadelphia hasn't exactly looked like the world-beating entity fans and many pundits expected it to be this year, at least during the 2024-25 regular season. The 76ers made headlines by swiping nine-time All-Star combo forward Paul George from the L.A. Clippers in free agency, inking him to a $211.6 million, four-year maximum contract that immediately looks terrible. George, 34, has regressed mightily, and doesn't look anywhere close to his All-NBA prime.
All three of George, Embiid, and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey have missed long stretches of the year with injuries. But even highly-touted role player summer signings like Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson have disappointed with patchy scoring and availability.
Philadelphia has merely failed to mesh on the hardwood, and at 15-24 is currently the No. 11 seed in an Eastern Conference that should be pretty attainable beyond its top three teams.
Caleb Martin (right hip strain), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), former All-Star guard Kyle Lowry (right hip strain), and rookie standout Jared McCain (out for the year after a left knee meniscus surgery) are all out for the Pacers bout. George is questionable with a tight left groin, while even Embiid's backup, Andre Drummond, is merely probable to play through a left toe sprain.
76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele, one of the team's better free agent acquisitions, is questionable to play through his own right knee swelling.
For Indiana, only reserve centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, both done for the year with Achilles tendon tears, are the listed absences on the team's standard roster.
The 2023 MVP has only been healthy enough this year to appear in 13 games for the 76ers, in which he averaged 24.4 points on .452/.327/.920 shooting splits, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks — although those numbers are his lowest since at least the 2019-20 season.
