Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Bulls? Pacers Release Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 10, in a crucial matchup as the regular season nears its end.
Currently sitting in 5th place in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are only one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks, and with a strong finish, they could secure home-court advantage heading into the playoffs.
However, with every game now critical, the Pacers will need to bounce back from a two-game losing streak, and tonight's game could be a defining moment for their postseason hopes.
One of the biggest storylines heading into this game was the status of star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was listed as questionable due to a hip flexor strain. Haliburton will not play in this game.
Haliburton, who has been the heart of the Pacers' offense this season, averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists per game, will be sorely missed if unable to play. His ability to both score and facilitate makes him an indispensable part of the Pacers’ success.
As the floor general, Haliburton orchestrates Indiana’s offense, setting up teammates for easy baskets while also being a constant scoring threat. His absence could significantly disrupt the team’s rhythm, leaving them without a key playmaker in a critical game.
Haliburton's importance to the Pacers cannot be overstated.
Not only does he lead the team in assists, but his ability to score efficiently helps balance the Pacers' offense, creating opportunities both for himself and his teammates.
Without Haliburton, other players will need to step up, including guard Pascal Siakam and forward Myles Turner, who will likely need to shoulder more of the scoring burden. The Bulls, who are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, are a gritty team that will capitalize on any opportunity to disrupt their opponent, making Haliburton’s presence even more essential to Indiana's success.
Beyond Haliburton, the Pacers will also be without backup center Isaiah Jackson, who is ruled out for tonight’s game.
While Jackson's absence may not have as direct an impact on the offense, his presence in the paint and on defense is certainly missed. The Pacers will need to rely on their remaining bigs, like Turner and Obi Toppin, to anchor the defense and control the boards.
With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, the Pacers need to be at full strength to make a strong push toward a higher seed in the East.
If Haliburton is able to play, it will be a major boost for Indiana as they look to get back on track and secure a vital win against the Bulls.
