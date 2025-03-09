Rick Carlisle Impressed With Pacers Center Heading Into Stretch Run of Season
As the Indiana Pacers push toward the playoffs, they’ve made moves to solidify their roster, including the recent addition of center Tony Bradley.
Bradley, a 6-foot-10, 248-pound big man, joined the Pacers on a 10-day contract just as the team gears up for the crucial final stretch of the regular season.
Sitting in 5th place in the Eastern Conference, every win counts for the Pacers to not only secure a playoff spot but also potentially climb higher and secure home-court advantage in the first round. In this context, Bradley’s experience and potential could play an important role in helping the team achieve its goals.
Bradley’s journey to the Pacers has been filled with challenges.
A highly touted recruit coming out of high school, he played just one season at North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels win a national championship. His success in college led to him being drafted 28th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz.
Despite his promising start, Bradley spent much of his early career bouncing between the NBA and the G League, struggling to find consistent playing time.
In 2022, Bradley signed with the Chicago Bulls, where he was relegated to a limited role, playing just 12 games that season. That lack of playing time proved difficult, but it also gave Bradley a chance to reassess his career.
He found a way to rediscover his confidence through the G League, where he was able to play substantial minutes and improve his game. His performances in the G League caught the attention of the Pacers, and in early March, they signed him to a 10-day contract.
Bradley’s first game with the Pacers came against the Chicago Bulls, his former team, in a game where he didn’t see much playing time but still got the chance to catch up with familiar faces.
He’s now taking every opportunity to learn from his new team, as well as head coach Rick Carlisle, who’s praised Bradley’s basketball IQ and rebounding skills.
"Veteran, feel for the game, good rebounder, good basketball IQ," Carlisle said when asked about what he liked about Bradley. "Generally, he's melded into different systems with different teams very well. Our system is a little different than a lot of them, but I expect he'll do the same thing here."
Though he hasn't seen significant minutes yet, Bradley’s veteran presence could prove valuable as the Pacers head into the final stretch of the season.
With Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant leading the frontcourt, Bradley offers additional depth and support for the big men, potentially making an impact if called upon.
As the Pacers push for the playoffs, Bradley's journey and the lessons he's learned could be exactly what the team needs to make a deep postseason run.
