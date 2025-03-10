Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Could Miss Game vs Bulls Due to Nagging Injury
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on their division rivals, the Chicago Bulls.
The Pacers will look to snap their two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games to the Atlanta Hawks. Those two losses did not go well for the Pacers, who are now only 0.5 games away from the sixth seed.
With 20 games left prior to Mondays, it will be crucial for the Pacers to finish the season strong. That starts against the Bulls; however, the Pacers could be without their top player and star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton lands on the injury report due to a hip issue. He is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Haliburton has missed the last two games due to a left hip strain, and his status for Monday is in doubt. If he is unable to go, Andrew Nembhard figures to maintain a prominent role, while T.J. McConnell (ankle, questionable) could see an increased run off the bench.
Prior to this hip injury, Haliburton had only missed three games this season. The two-time All-Star, third-team All-NBA pick, and Olympic gold medalist is averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists per game this season.
Although Haliburton wasn’t selected for this year’s All-Star Game, he has been playing at an elite level since the break. Over the past seven games, he’s been on a tear, averaging 23.9 points while shooting an impressive 60 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three. On top of that, he’s dishing out 12.0 assists per game while keeping turnovers to just 1.1 per contest.
The star point guard last played on March 4 against the Houston Rockets, where he led the team in scoring with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, three rebounds, 15 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of action.
The Pacers will look to sweep the season series over their division rivals. They will do so on the road, where they sit with a 15-17 record.
Indiana still has a real shot at grabbing the home-court advantage in the first round, as they are only 0.5 games back from the fourth seed in the East.
Over the Pacers' last 10 games, they have been mediocre, recording a 6-4 record while averaging 121.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.4 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field.
