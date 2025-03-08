Trae Young Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks Rematch
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks once again, following a tough defeat on Thursday. Indiana feels as if they should have won the game but they just couldn't muster up enough to take down Atlanta.
Heading into this game, both sides are dealing with some injuries. Star point guard Trae Young of the Hawks has landed on the injury report, being listed as probable for the contest today.
While it is likely that Young will suit up in this game, stranger things have happened. Players see their injury designation change all the time so Young's status remains up in the air at this time.
In the previous game against the Pacers, Young dropped 22 points and 16 assists to get the win. Young completely changes the game for the Hawks so without him, they are a very different team.
Indiana is also dealing with some injuries heading into this game. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a nagging injury and could end up missing this contest.
Additionally, both forwards Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin have landed on the injury report as well. Indiana could be very shorthanded for this contest against Atlanta if they are forced to miss.
This game is a big one for both sides as they are positioning themselves for playoff seeding. Indiana currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and they are looking to attempt to get into the top four of the conference.
Indiana wants home-court, at least through the first round of the playoffs so a top-four seed is needed. Each game down the stretch is now magnified and the Pacers believe that they can compete for a title this season.
