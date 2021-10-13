    • October 13, 2021
    NBA News: Ja Morant's Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game
    Ja Morant (rest) will miss Tuesday nights preseason game between the Grizzlies and Pacers in Indiana.
    Ja Morant (rest) will miss Tuesday's preseason game on the road in Indiana against the Pacers. 

    The status of Morant and other players who will miss the preseason game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below the Memphis Grizzlies' PR Twitter account. T

    The Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason after losing to the New York Knicks in New York and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio. 

    This is their first time getting a chance to play in front of their home crowd during the preseason, and the first time playing in their home arena since May when they beat the Charlotte Hornets in the first play-in game. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

