NBA News: Ja Morant's Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant (rest) will miss Tuesday nights preseason game between the Grizzlies and Pacers in Indiana.
The status of Morant and other players who will miss the preseason game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below the Memphis Grizzlies' PR Twitter account. T
The Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason after losing to the New York Knicks in New York and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
This is their first time getting a chance to play in front of their home crowd during the preseason, and the first time playing in their home arena since May when they beat the Charlotte Hornets in the first play-in game.
