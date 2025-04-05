Jamal Murray Injury Status For Pacers vs Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers are set to travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets for the second and final time of the season. The Pacers will look to avoid the season series sweep and collect their first win over the Nuggets this season.
The Pacers will be looking for their 47th win of the season, and they have a good chance of getting it.
The Nuggets could be without their top guard, Jamal Murray, for their matchup on Sunday.
Murray enters this game on the injury report listed as questionable.
The 28-year-old has been listed on the injury report with a lingering hamstring issue.
Murray was previously tagged as questionable before ultimately being ruled out in Denver’s last four games due to inflammation in his right hamstring. Should he remain sidelined, expect Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett to continue seeing expanded roles in the rotation.
The former Kentucky Wildcat has not played in over a week. He last played on March 26 in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks. In that contest, he recorded 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field, four rebounds, six assists, and one block in 37 minutes of action.
In the season, Murray averages 21.6 points per game, 6.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 65 games and 36.3 minutes.
Indiana aims to extend its three-game winning streak with a statement win over the Denver Nuggets.
Denver has posted a 25-14 mark at home this season. The defending champs average 13.7 turnovers per game and are 17-8 in contests where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents.
The Pacers, currently 19-20 on the road, are fourth in the Eastern Conference in scoring at 117.4 points per game and shoot an efficient 49.2 percent from the field.
Indiana has been on a tear over its last 10 games, going 8-2 during that stretch.
The Pacers have averaged 122.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.5 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game, shooting an impressive 50.9 percent from the floor. Opponents have managed just 112.3 points per game against them during this run.
More Pacers: Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Pacers All-Star Reacts to Being Name-Dropped in New Rap Single
Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.