Khris Middleton Injury Status For Pacers vs Wizards
The Indiana Pacers have one final game before the All-Star break. They have to take on the Washington Wizards as they have started to come back to earth a bit.
After winning 14 of 18 games, the Pacers have now slowed down. They finished a West Coast road trip just 2-2 and then came home and lost to the Knicks on Tuesday.
Indiana is no longer the hottest team in the NBA, but there is just one more game before the break that they have to get to. The Wizards are the team that they take on before then.
Washington is hoping to have one of their new additions make his Wizards debut for this game. The Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton.
Middleton has yet to play for the Wizards, and they have said that they intend to keep him. There will be no buyout for Middleton.
Unfortunately for Washington, Middleton will not be making his debut on Wednesday night. He is listed as out due to the fact that he is still not with the team.
The Pacers will be facing a shorthanded Wizards team. Meanwhile, only Myles Turner will be missing on their end.
Turner will be out until after the All-Star break because of a cervical strain. There's hope he should be good to go once the team reconvenes after the break.
If the Pacers can win this game, they will feel a lot better about themselves coming into the All-Star Break. They would love to enter the break as fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
They hold just a one-game lead over the Bucks for that spot. They have to win this game to hold that lead right before the break.
Indiana feels like they can be a title contender this season. Once Turner gets healthy, they will be able to move forward with a healthy group of players and get back to playing good basketball.
Meanwhile, the Wizards are hoping to be a top team in the lottery. That's even the case when Middleton does join the team.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.