Could Veteran Guard Be Option For Pacers on Buyout Market?
The trade deadline came and went for the Indiana Pacers, and they decided to stand pat.
It was not a move many expected or wanted them to make to boost their title odds, but they felt like a move was not necessary.
On the outside looking in, many would wonder why the Pacers would mess with something that is doing well. The Pacers have played great basketball lately and are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Although the Pacers made a move in the buyout market this past weekend, if they decide to make another, the potential addition of Richardson could do them wonders.
The Utah Jazz officially waived Richardson after they acquired him at the deadline.
Richardson will be highly sought after as he could prove and has proved to be a solid role player in his career.
The veteran guard has played in Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, San Antonio, and New Orleans over the past 10 seasons but has been plagued by a heel issue for much of 2024-25 and was limited to just eight appearances for the Heat.
He has only played in eight games this season.
Last season, he was limited to 43 games, during which time he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25.7 minutes per night while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.
While Richardson's addition could provide some depth, the Pacers do not have room for him on their team. They no longer have a roster spot open, as Alex Len has occupied that spot.
Len was signed to the Pacers on Saturday after he was traded from the Kings to the Wizards as part of the three-team deal that also sent guard Marcus Smart to Washington.
The 31-year-old averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds this season in 36 games for the Kings.
Even if the Pacers had a spot open, their top priority would have been a big man, and that's the position they added when one became available.
