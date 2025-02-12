Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to First Woman to Sign NBA Contract
The Indiana Pacers had a big matchup with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals.
In that playoff matchup, the Pacers took down the Knicks in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. However, the Knicks weren't fully healthy for that series.
Indiana came into the Knicks game off a four-game road trip that saw them not play very well and still finish 2-2. Unfortunately, Myles Turner was lost on that road trip and he will be out until after the All-Star break.
Prior to the game against the Knicks, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton paid tribute to the first woman to sign an NBA contract. He walked in wearing her jersey.
Ann Meyers was the first woman to sign an NBA contract when she signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers back in 1979. She signed a $50,000 deal to try out with the team.
Meyers was ultimately not chosen to make the final roster, but she did become a color analyst for the team and was one of the few women involved in sports broadcasting at that time.
Back in her day, Meyers was one of the best women's athletes in the world. Her talent was undeniable, which is why she got this opportunity with the Pacers.
It was very cool to see Haliburton pay tribute to someone who was a real trailblazer in the NBA. He has a finger on the pulse of the city of Indianapolis.
Haliburton has done the best he can to immerse himself in the city of Indianapolis since he got there. This is another example of that.
Unfortunately, Haliburton didn't play so well against the Knicks. Really, the whole team fell apart, specifically defensively.
They allowed Karl Anthony-Towns to drop 40 points and Josh Hart to score 30. Haliburton was 7-15 from the field for 16 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game this season, all of which are down from last season.
