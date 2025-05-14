LeBron James Shouts Out Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Domination in Game 5
The Indiana Pacers came into Tuesday night with an opportunity to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a game that the Cavs were desperate to win to keep their season alive.
After a slow offensive start, the Pacers were able to find their offensive rhythm. They started making shots, mainly thanks to the play of Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton was on fire towards the end of the first half, especially with his three-point shot. At one point in the game, Haliburton was 6/8 from beyond the three-point arc.
In these playoffs, Haliburton has been eager to shed the overtaed label that some of his peers bestowed on him in an anyomous poll from The Athletic.
Haliburton had a lot of people talking on social media. That includes one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James.
James had some positive words for Haliburton and how he was playing offensively in Game 5.
James thinks that everyone would love to play with Haliburton, which is true. He is an unselfish point guard who looks to get his teammates involved before getting his own offensive game going.
He is someone who makes everyone around him better. Haliburton's playmaking is a big reason why Pascal Siakam decided he wanted to be in Indiana long-term.
James has been around a lot of players during his time in the NBA. He doesn't issue praise like this unless that player has earned it, and Haliburton certainly has.
Haliburton continues to be a big reason why the Pacers are really hard to beat. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last year and are considered a true contender.
The Pacers are able to be one of the best offensive teams in the league because of what Haliburton does. He sets the pace on the floor, which is a very high pace.
Haliburton is the engine of the fastest offense left in the playoffs. As long as he keeps playing at this level, the Pacers are going to be good not just this year, but years to come.
