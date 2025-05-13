Pacers-Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell Game Status Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are trying to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. It's a game that the Cavaliers have to win after an embarassing effort in Game 4 that resulted in a Pacers blowout.
Indiana has benefited from certain injuries this series, notably to starting point guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley. Garland missed two games of this series while Mobley has missed one.
Donovan Mitchell, who has been the Cavaliers' most consistent player in this series, didn't play in the second half of Game 4. He missed the second half due to an ankle injury.
Ahead of Game 5, Mitchell was listed as questionable due to his ankle injury. If the Cavs have any shot of beating the Pacers, they need him to play.
The Pacers will be tasked with containing Mitchell in this game because he will start. Despite not playing in the second half of Game 4, Mitchell will start in Game 5.
Indiana has weathered a couple of massive Mitchell games in this series, most notably in Game 2. In that game, Mitchell had 48 points and the Cavaliers still lost.
The Pacers are not concerned with who is available for the Cavs and who isn't. They are only focused on their guys and how they are playing in each of these contests.
Even if Mitchell is starting, it's clear that he won't be 100 percent healthy. He likely won't be as effective as he was in previous games in this series, meaning someone else will have to step up.
The Pacers are coming into this game with a lot of confidence and a clean bill of health. Tyrese Haliburton will still wear a wrap on his left wrist, but that won't hinder him significantly.
Indiana is just one game away from clinching a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row. They just have to put together one more solid performance against the number-one seed in the East.
In the playoffs, Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
