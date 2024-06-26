Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick says Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle 'planted the seed' for coaching path
New Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick finished his career with the Dallas Mavericks, and his head coach at the time was Rick Carlisle. Their overlap was short, but it was important for Redick.
Carlisle, who is now with the Indiana Pacers, was a key figure in pushing Redick down a path that led to him becoming a coach. The new Lakers head man shared the story during his introductory press conference on Monday.
"There were certainly coaches that I had throughout my career that would say 'you're going to coach some day'," Redick said. "It was really when I was in Dallas at the end of my career. And I was hurt for most of those two-and-a-half months. I didn't play a lot. Rick Carlisle and I spent a lot of time together. And he really planted the seed about coaching."
Redick said that Doc Rivers was the first coach who really nudged him toward coaching. He said several coaches during his career told him that he would be a coach someday, and Carlisle stamped it by being his final sideline leader.
Redick's competitiveness as a player helped lead him toward coaching, too. His NBA gig with the Lakers is his first since being a player in the NBA, and he hopes to create a competitive culture with Los Angeles.
Under Carlisle, the sweet-shooting wing averaged 4.4 points per game in 13 outings. Redick has been an announcer and podcast host in between his playing and coaching stint, including hosting a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James. That podcast, Mind The Game, is where James said the Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is one of his favorite players in the NBA.
Redick now enters the coaching ranks for the first time, and he and Carlisle will do battle against each other at some point this season. Carlisle is the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.
