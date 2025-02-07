Luka Doncic Will Not Make Lakers Debut Against Pacers: Report
Five-time All-NBA First Team former Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had been expected to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
It had been so expected, in fact, that the NBA bumped up the match to a premium national game slot.
Instead, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that Doncic's comeback from his lingering left calf strain will wait at least another game. The 6-foot-6 pro is now hoping to suit up for Los Angeles in its Monday clash against the 12-37 Utah Jazz, one of the league's worth teams and thus a great opportunity for Doncic to look good for his first game in a month-and-a-half.
As Stein notes, Doncic resumed 5-on-5 activities for the first time since incurring the ailment just this week.
In just 22 healthy games for Dallas this season, the 25-year-old averaged 28.1 points on .464/.354/.767 shooting splits, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 swipes a night. Although former Lakers floor spacers Max Christie (now with the Mavericks) and Dalton Knecht (set to join the Charlotte Hornets pending approval of L.A.'s trade for 23-year-old new starting center Mark Williams) are now off the table as Doncic release valves, he should still have plenty of shooting and playmaking around him.
While the Lakers made drastic, league hierarchy-shifting deals in the week leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, the 28-21 Pacers did virtually nothing, jettisoning injured center James Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors to save some cash and open up a roster spot. Indiana also acquired a top-55 protected future draft pick.
Read More: Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last-Second Deadline Deal
Wiseman tore his Achilles tendon in his first game for Indiana and was instantly ruled out for the season. When fellow backup Pacers center Isaiah Jackson also tore his own Achilles tendon a few games later, Indiana experimented with replacement frontcourt reserves. The Pacers first inked Moses Brown, but eventually traded for Thomas Bryant to fill that slot.
3-and-D starting Indiana center Myles Turner, who himself had been considered a possible Lakers trade target, offered up a coy reaction to Indiana making no moves.
Read More: Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
The Pacers could face a Lakers team in transition, with Doncic likely out and Mark Williams' status still on hold as L.A. awaits the trade going through.
More Pacers:
Pacers Star Named East Defensive Player of the Month
Pacers Forward Pascal Siakam Surprisingly Selected for Third Career All-Star Team
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.