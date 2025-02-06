Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers have the best record since January 1, sporting a 12-3 record. Because of that, they weren't very motivated to make a big move at the trade deadline.
While they did end up trading James Wiseman to the Raptors, they didn't add anyone. That move was to open up a roster spot.
Myles Turner had his name thrown up in trade rumors for what seems like the sixth year in a row. Yet again, he has survived a trade deadline. He had some jokes about it.
Turner will continue to be a part of the Pacers organization for the rest of the season. He is a free agent at the end of the year, so that could change this summer.
Indiana has indicated that they will try to re-sign Turner once the summer gets here. They value what he brings to the team on and off the court. There aren’t many better options available in free agency at the center position. Keeping Turner makes the most sense for Indiana.
Once the Lakers traded for Mark Williams, that was an indication that Turner was going to stay. Quite frankly, the Pacers didn’t shop him very hard.
Turner has also never indicated that he would like to leave the Pacers. If they make another deep run in the playoffs this year, there is no reason he wouldn’t want to come back, assuming the money isn’t totally out of whack.
Indiana was always likely to stand pat at the deadline. There was not enough return for Turner in order for them to ship him out.
The longest-tenured Pacers player will stay for at least the rest of the year. They clearly think that the roster they currently have is good enough to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Indiana plays really well together. Now that Aaron Nesmith is back, they are a much better defensive team, too.
Since the start of January, the Pacers have had the third-best defensive rating in the league. That’s part of the reason why they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings right now. Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season.
