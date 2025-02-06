Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last Second Deadline Deal
The Indiana Pacers have made a last-second deal before the trade deadline expired. They traded away center James Wiseman and cash to the Toronto Raptors.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of the trade on social media.
Wiseman has been out due to injury so this trade is a little interesting. According to insider Dustin Dopirak, the Pacers will be getting back a top-55 protected draft pick in this deal.
Wiseman only played in one game this season for the Pacers, putting up six points in five minutes. The former second-overall draft pick was expected to give this Indiana team some major time in the frontcourt.
Wiseman had a good season with the Detroit Pistons last year and was looking forward to contibuting. It was an unfortunate injury that took place and now he will rehab with the Raptors.
There had been talk of the Pacers being active before the trade deadline but it seems that the team opted to pretty much stand pat. Indiana had been rumored to be looking into a trade of center Myles Turner but nothing ever materilized.
Turner even took to social media to have the perfect response about surviving another trade deadline. Indiana will now look to the offseason to try to retain the big man as he will be a free agent.
More News: Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
Indiana will now go forward to see if they can duplicate the success from last season. The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals and will try to get over the hump with their current group of players.
The Pacers have a lot of confidence in this group and believe they can win the title this season. The front office opted to not make any major moves before the trade deadline expired and we will see how it all shakes out in the next few months.
More Pacers news:
'Optimism' Luka Doncic Could Play First Lakers Game vs Pacers
Pacers Rival Pulls Off Huge Trade Ahead of Deadline
Pacers Star Named East Defensive Player of the Month
Pacers May Be Forced to Do Something For First Time In Over 20 Years