Former Pacers Star Oladipo Sends Out Tweet After Redick Announces Retirement

On Monday, J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.
The announcement can be seen in a video he shared from his Twitter account below.
The video came from his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, which can be listened to in the hyperlink.
Redick spent his 15 seasons in the NBA playing for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Dallas Mavericks.
He has career averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 940 career regular season games.
He also shot an outstanding 41.5% from the three-point range for his career.
On Tuesday, former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Oladipo's Tweet said: "Shoutout to the bro JJ. We appreciate you."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.