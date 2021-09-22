Former Pacers Star Oladipo Sends Out Tweet After Redick Announces Retirement

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet after J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA. Redick most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks last season.

On Monday, J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.

The announcement can be seen in a video he shared from his Twitter account below.

The video came from his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, which can be listened to in the hyperlink.

Redick spent his 15 seasons in the NBA playing for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Dallas Mavericks.

He has career averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 940 career regular season games.

He also shot an outstanding 41.5% from the three-point range for his career.

On Tuesday, former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Shoutout to the bro JJ. We appreciate you."

