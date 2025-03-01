Multiple Pacers Named as Trade Targets For Dallas Mavericks This Offseason
The Indiana Pacers are looking to take advantage of this NBA season as this could be the last one with the core group that they have in place. After a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana has continued its success this year.
Currently, the Pacers hold the fifth-best record in the East standings, sitting at 33-25 for the year. The Pacers are very hopeful about making another deep playoff run but only time will tell if they can duplicate the success.
But in the back of the minds of the front office is what the upcoming offseason could look like. Center Myles Turner will be a free agent and there has been a lot of speculation about him possibly departing the franchise.
There are also a few other players that the team will need to make tough decisions on. Many around the NBA believe that the Pacers could look to be active this offseason, potentially trading away some of their key rotation pieces to prioritize others with contract extensions coming up.
Both veteran point guard T.J. McConnell and forward Aaron Nesmith could be on the move this summer. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed both as potential trade targets for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.
"Three-and-D wings should top the wish list, making Nesmith and Agbaji priority targets. The Pacers may need to cut costs if they plan on bringing Myles Turner back in free agency, and the Raptors might opt against ponying up for Agbaji's extension."
"Beyond that, Dallas should be on the hunt for non-Irving playmaking. That's how a player like McConnell could land on the radar. The 32-year-old is one of the league's better ball-movers, evidenced most clearly by the cavern between his career averages in assists (5.0) and turnovers (1.6)."
Nesmith was in trade rumors before the trade deadline this season and it's expected to continue into the offseason. The wing has emerged as a strong asset for the Pacers but he could be expendable with Indiana needing to save money for other players.
Turner and Bennedict Mathurin are two players that Indiana may prioritize over Nesmith, leaving him open to being traded. As for McConnell, he is a strong asset for any team but his production has declined a little this year.
However, teams could look to land him as he could easily help any contending team. It will be a big offseason for the Pacers and one that could shape the landscape of the franchise for years to come.
