Myles Turner Calls Out Pacers in Introductory Press Conference With Bucks
Myles Turner's decision to leave the Indiana Pacers for the rival Milwaukee Bucks have ruffled more than a few feathers.
Turner has gotten some real blowback from those in Indianapolis for how he's left the team, as well as with some of the comments he's given in the wake of the move.
Whether it's Turner speaking candidly or perhaps unintentionally throwing some shade at his former team, the veteran center opened up about what made the Milwaukee Bucks such an attractive destination at his introductory press conference.
“My former team, we were just young and hungry. I look at this team as a veteran group of guys that just wanna wins by any means necessary,” Turner said. “There’s a reason why guys wanna be here. Everybody sees the vision. They don’t re-sign just to do it. I just think there’s a real belief within this organization, and I align myself with that.”
Did Turner actually insinuate that the Pacers weren't trying to win by any means necessary? Is that possibly why he decided to leave Indiana for a place that other players seek out?
The words Turner used were very curious in nature. It's up to the reader to ascertain what he was trying to say, and whether double-meanings could be extracted from the base-level comments.
Another report indicated that only a "few" of his ex-Pacers teammates responded to a group chat Turner created when he told the players he was headed to rival Milwaukee.
It will be very fascinating to see how Turner's return to Indianapolis plays out. The return might not be the most positive in nature. He was a core member of the franchise for the last 10 years. Leaving Indiana after being one game away from an NBA title is one thing. Moving on from the Pacers to join one of the team's most hated rivals in the Central Division is another.
In the wake of Turner leaving, the Pacers have acted swiftly to fortify the center spot. Jay Huff was acquired in a deal from the Memphis Grizzlies. Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman are also on the roster as possible options moving forward.
