Former Pacer Myles Turner Says His Words Are Being Twisted to Fit Narrative Following Shock Exit
Former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner had his first press conference with his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Friday, and appeared to take several shots at the Pacers when asked about why he chose not to re-sign with the 2024-25 NBA finalists.
Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Bucks in free agency despite many assumptions that he would return to the Pacers.
Despite how his words appear, Turner insists he meant no ill will towards the Pacers and says that his words are being twisted.
"You're gonna think whatever storyline you want with this and we have this heated rivalry," Turner said in an interview during an NBA Summer League game between the Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. "No matter what I say, it's gonna get twisted into whatever they want it to be for the narrative. There was no love lost."
More news: Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers Fans in Latest Interview
In his introductory presser, Turner spoke about wanting to "remain competitive," and that he saw a chance to do that with the Bucks rather than with the team which drafted him.
"For me, you know, it was ultimately about staying competitive," Turner said. "Two years ago, got to the Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously, last year, we got to the Finals. But being there, being a part of winning basketball, has changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive this year... we just align with our visions."
Turner also appeared to send a shot towards Pacers fans during his interview during the Summer League game.
"I don't know what to expect," said Turner about his return to Indiana. "...I think it’ll be half and half…there were a lot of people that wanted me off the team, and now they got what they wanted, and they're complaining still."
More news: Myles Turner Texted Pacers Group Chat He Was Leaving, And Only a Few Responded
To fill the gap left by Turner, the Pacers traded for Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff, re-signed center Isaiah Jackson to a three-year deal and brought in free agent Thomas Bryant.
Whether or not he has any ill-will with the comments about his former team, odds are that Turner's return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be anything but warm.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.