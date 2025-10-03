Myles Turner Clarifies Comments Taking Shot at Pacers Were Directed at Front Office
It was truly the end of an era when Myles Turner put pen to paper and signed his first contract with an NBA team other than the Indiana Pacers.
Turner joined the Milwaukee Bucks over the offseason, inking a four-year, $107 million deal to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks frontcourt.
More news: Pacers' Rising Star Receives Unfortunate Update on Contract Extension
Turner now enters uncharted territory after spending the first 10 seasons of his NBA career in Indiana, becoming a fan favorite and an integral part of the 2024-25 team that went to the NBA Finals.
Turner recently made headlines after a quote that made it seem like he was criticizing Pacers fans went viral.
"I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me," Turner said on his new home. "There's a great quote that says 'go where you're celebrated.' I feel like that's here."
More news: Pacers Big Man Could Lose Roster Spot Before Opening Night
Turner took to X to clarify that his comments had nothing to do with Indiana fans, but instead the Pacers front office.
"This Quote Has NOTHING To Do With Indy Fans & EVERYTHING To Do With My Free Agency Experience," Turner posted.
Interestingly, Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard had a conflicting message about what happened with Turner over the offseason.
"If I'm being perfectly honest, again, I thought we were kind of going back and forth in an open way," Pritchard told reporters in July. "We've done big deals with that agency, and they're great guys and we'll be doing more business with them. But Myles must've heard something in that (Bucks offer) that said, 'I'm gonna take it right now.'"
We might never know what went on in Turner's mind as he made the decision to leave the Pacers, but it is safe to say that he is enjoying his new home ahead of his 11th year in the league.
"It's been dope man," Turner said at Bucks' media day. "First of all, coming here, the people have been so welcoming. That's the biggest thing. It's comes to the point where I'm comfortable walking around in public. People are literally like 'We're so excited to have you. Welcome to the city'".
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.