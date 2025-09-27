Pacers Big Man Could Lose Roster Spot Before Opening Night
The Indiana Pacers surprised many this summer by having four centers on the roster. After the departure of Myles Turner, they are searching for someone to replace him in the starting lineup.
Isaiah Jackson is the favorite to win the starting job, but he's coming off an Achilles tear. Indiana traded for Jay Huff to compete with him. Tony Bradley is the lone center on the roster who played in the Finals.
James Wiseman is the fourth center on the roster, and he's also coming back from a torn Achilles. However, his roster spot is less certain.
Pacers' Center James Wiseman Might Lose His Roster Spot
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Wiseman is going to have to fight with Tony Bradley and newly signed Delon Wright for the final roster spot on the team.
Wright was signed to the team right after the Pacers decided to not bring in Monte Morris after discovering that he has a calf injury. Wright will help the backcourt depth.
Wiseman played well in training camp and in the preseason last year before getting hurt to start the year. This is likely his last chance in the NBA, despite being the former second overall pick in the NBA Draft.
It's highly unlikely that the Pacers carry four centers into the regular season, so it's imperative for Wiseman to play the best that he can. At this point, he's fighting for his NBA life.
The Pacers Still Have Final Roster Questions
With training camp about to be underway in a few days, the Pacers still don't know who is going to be on the roster on opening night. One center will likely be cut, unless Wright ends up being truly awful.
There could be some other players brought in over the course of the regular season, as well. The Pacers are not afraid to sign free agents and have them work out in the early part of the year.
Wiseman is talented, but he just hasn't been able to put it all together. That Achilles tear was truly a tough moment for him.
In his career, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
