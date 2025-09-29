All Pacers

Pacers' Rising Star Receives Unfortunate Update on Contract Extension

Nelson Espinal

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) celebrate a made basket in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin is entering the final year of his rookie deal, though extension talks are reportedly not progressing.

Mathurin stepped up during the Pacers' playoff run and established himself as a scorer who can deliver against the highest stakes and toughest defense.

He motivated the Pacers to their Game 3 win that kept them in the series, scoring 25 points against a legendary defense.

The forward is eligible for a long-term extension this season, but reports from NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes suggest that talks haven't resulted in any offer yet.

“There has been no recent substantial dialogue on a potential long-term extension for Bennedict Mathurin and the Pacers," Sidery wrote in a post on social media.

"It appears as if Indiana will be comfortable allowing Mathurin to become a restricted free agent after this season," Sidery noted.

The max contract that the Pacers can offer Mathurin is five years, $240 million, though he has not earned that size of contract with his play up until this point.

He will probably fall short of that number, but at 23 years old, he still has plenty of time to earn that money and more.

Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season, shooting 45.8% from the field. His fit with the Pacers has been questioned because his ideal role involves significant on-ball usage.

The Pacers system emphasizes ball movement and selfless play, areas where Mathurin is not naturally suited.

Also, franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton is already the offensive key for the team, leaving Mathurin in more of a supporting, off-ball role for Indiana.

Mathurin's Next Deal Could Impact Indiana's Team-Building Long-Term

Even if he doesn't sign a max contract, Mathurin's next deal will further limit Indiana's financial flexibility given the number of players on large contracts.

Due to his age and value, the Pacers might decide to trade Mathurin, possibly acquiring players who better fit the current roster and coach.

With Haliburton on the sidelines, Mathurin gets the chance to prove his worth in a larger role, potentially earning more money for his extension, whether it’s from the Pacers or another team.

Nelson Espinal
