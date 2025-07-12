All Pacers

Myles Turner Reveals There Were 'Issues' in Contract Talks With Pacers

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner spoke for the first time about how he ended up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks and what factored into the decision to leave Indiana.

Turner spent 10 seasons with the Pacers and became one of the most beloved players during his tenure.

On the other hand, the front office never valued Turner seriously, often throwing him around in trade proposals, as there was always a constant stream of rumors surrounding the big man.

During the 2024-25 season, however, he seemingly asserted himself as a key player for the team — staying on the court for most of the season and playing a crucial role in Indiana's playoff success.

As he continued to prove his value, many in NBA circles expected Turner to stay with the Pacers and sign a long-term deal over free agency.

Instead, he opted to start a new chapter in his career and signed a four-year, $108.9 million deal. During his introductory press conference with the Bucks, Turner explained what went wrong in Indiana.

"There was alignment issues, as far as me and them," Turner said of his contract negotations with Indiana.

He also explained why he ended up choosing the Bucks over the Pacers in free agency.

"For me, ultimately it was about just staying competitive," Turner added.

"Two years ago, we got to the conference finals. Obviously, last year we got to the Finals. Being a big part of winning basketball just changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive here."

His comments come after Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the organization did everything possible to keep Turner and were having positive conversations.

Also, considering how successful Indiana has been over the past couple of seasons, it is hard to imagine the Pacers not providing a competitive atmosphere.

While next season will see Tyrese Haliburton miss the entire season, once he comes back, the team should be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Published
Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

