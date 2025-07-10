Pacers Slammed By Insider for Offseason Decisions
The Indiana Pacers haven't done much this offseason besides lose Myles Turner. Turner has been the starting center for the last decade, and now they will have to find someone to take their spot.
Turner signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million, leaving the only team he's ever known in his NBA career. The Pacers tried to bring him back, but didn't offer him nearly enough money.
Now, the Pacers will have three centers fight for the starting spot just months after playing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
One NBA Insider hates what the Pacers have done so far this offseason. ESPN's Kevin Pelton really dislikes the fact that the Pacers let Turner walk to Milwaukee for nothing.
Pelton doesn't have much faith in Jay Huff developing into a starter after the Pacers traded some second-round picks for him. He believes that Indiana shouldn't have been cheap.
Herb Simon not offering Turner enough money to be happy right away is certainly part of the reason why Turner is no longer in Indy. The right offer would have kept him with the Pacers for the foreseeable future.
Instead, he will now be playing against the Pacers at least four times per year for a division rival. Huff will have to battle with James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson for the starting spot.
While Huff plays the most like Turner does, Jackson might get the nod because of his ability to rebound and block shots. The Pacers don't have a guy that has proven he can be an NBA starter.
Kevin Pritchard did seem to hint that the Pacers could look to make a trade at the deadline if they don't like what the current centers are doing. They have the assets to do it.
What kind of center the Pacers might target was not disclosed, but Pritchard isn't afraid to make big trades. He's already made massive trades for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
This past season with Indiana, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
