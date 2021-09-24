Check Out The Photo Myles Turner Shared On His Instagram Story Of His NBA Blocks Award

Myles Turner shared a photo of his NBA blocks per game award on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers led the NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4) and on Wednesday, he posted a photo of his award to his Instagram story.

The post from Turner's Instagram account @turner_myles can be seen in a screenshot captured below.

Photo from Myles Turner's Instagram story on Wednesday, September 22, that was captured in a screenshot.

Turner shared in the photo a picture of his award from the NBA for leading the league in blocks per game.

In the caption he wrote: "2x Champ I want More!"

He also won the award in 2019.

Last season the Pacers center averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in addition to his 3.4 blocks.

Related stories on NBA basketball