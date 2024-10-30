Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Defends Indiana's Defense Against Paolo Banchero
The Indiana Pacers suffered their third loss of the season on Monday night, losing to the Orland Magic 119-115.
Although it was a valiant effort by the Pacers, it wasn't enough, and now they are on a three-game losing streak. However, they didn't just lose the contest; they allowed the Magic's best player, All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero, to erupt for a career-high 50 points.
It was a special night for Banchero, who recorded 50 points on 16-for-26 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks in 40 minutes. It wasn't the best night for the Pacers defense, but head coach Rick Carlisle said he felt like his team's defense was up to par.
"Aaron Nesmith did a great job on him in the third quarter. We played with more intensity on him," Carlisle said (per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star).
Banchero recorded 37 points in the first half, but he was held to 13 points in the second half. Carlisle's comment may seem like ignorance on the surface, but he had a point.
Who knows how much damage Banchero could have done if the Pacers hadn't picked up their intensity on Banchero?
Carlisle was optimistic about his team's performance despite the loss, saying he felt like they were moving in a better direction.
"We didn't win the game, but we moved in a better direction than the first three games," he said to reporters. "The game last night (against the 76ers) was really bad, and we were better tonight. We had some in our hands that we lost. So that's disappointing when that happens, but I got to look at the film. We did a lot of good things, and we got to keep cleaning up the things that we need to clean up."
The Pacers are off to a slow start after they surprised the basketball world and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
It won't get any easier for the Pacers, who will face the Celtics in their next matchup on Wednesday. The Celtics have yet to lose a game this season and are looking every bit like the best team in the league thus far.
The Pacers will be back at home in front of their home fans and will look for more of that second performance on defense in their match against the Magic compared to the first half.
Indiana is far from panicking.
