Myles Turner stresses importance of both taking care of body and accountability with Indiana Pacers teammates
In a speech to his Indiana Pacers teammates, center Myles Turner stressed the importance of taking care of yourself physically before the big man talked about accountability.
Turner, who is with his teammates in Orlando, Florida for a minicamp at Pascal Siakam's house, is one of the team leaders who is sharing wisdom with the squad. The 28-year old has grown into more of a leader every year of his career.
"It was about a battle of attrition... take care of y'alls bodies," Turner said to his teammates of the 2024 playoffs. Indiana battled through some physical opponents in the postseason last year, and they were healthier in each series. Taking care of themselves physically became a major advantage down the stretch.
Turner is leading by example. He played 77 games last season, his second-most ever. He was on the floor often and took care of himself. Avoiding injury was a big part of the nine-year pro having a near-career year in 2023-24.
"Eat right, do what you do... you've got to take care of yourself.," Turner added. The entire video of what he shared with teammates was posted to Siakam's Twitter feed.
Turner went on to talk about communication and accountability. He wants the team to be talking all the time and offer constructive criticism when needed. That accountability will be important for the Pacers, even among the veterans.
The Texas product stressed that those harder conversations have to be had for basketball. They aren't personal. Indiana will hope that his message gets through before an important season. More content from Siakam can be found here.
