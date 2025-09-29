Myles Turner Takes Apparent Shot at Pacers, Indiana at Bucks Media Day
Center Myles Turner took a shot at the Indiana Pacers during Milwaukee Bucks media day, marking yet another remark about his tumultuous time with the Pacers.
Turner was drafted by the Pacers and played for them for 10 years, but he left over the summer to join the Bucks, one of Indiana's biggest rivals.
The big man was often involved in trade rumors during his time with the Pacers because of his inconsistent play and how he fit with the roster.
More news: Pacers Insider Skeptical Starter Will Sign $240 Million Extension Before Season
"One thing I'm doing now is embracing change, embracing this cool part of my career, man. I'm heading to my prime, I'm 29 years old, going to my 11th season," Turner said during media day.
"And I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me. Somewhere, there's a great quote that says, 'go where you're celebrated.' And I feel like that's here.
"I think that's people are excited to have me here. People are nothing but welcoming and excited for the opportunity."
More news: Pacers' Key Player Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Turner was the Pacers' starting center during the franchise's run to the NBA Finals this June, and his archetype fit well with Indiana's roster, especially superstar Tyrese Haliburton.
He blocked shots and could also space the floor with accurate 3-point shooting. Haliburton could run pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop plays with Turner, creating space for him to pass or shoot.
The team improved at exploiting mismatches against smaller opponents, punishing teams that put weaker defenders on him.
His rebounding was always a weakness, but he did make an improved effort to hit the boards better.
After the playoffs ended, many around NBA circles expected Turner to stay in Indiana long-term, but instead, the Bucks shockingly waived and traded Damian Lillard, freeing up space for Turner.
'Just Staying Competitive'
"For me, ultimately it was about just staying competitive," Turner said. "Two years ago, we got to the Conference Finals.
"Obviously, last year we got to the Finals. Being a big part of winning basketball just changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive here."
The Pacers will miss Haliburton for the upcoming season, but he should return near full strength. If Giannis Antetokounmpo were to leave the Bucks, Turner would be stuck in terrible situation.
Time will tell if he made the right move.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.