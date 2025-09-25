Pacers' Key Player Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers are a team that relies on their depth. They were perhaps the deepest team in the league last season from the Eastern Conference, and that's why they made the NBA Finals.
Quite frankly, the bench for the Pacers is a big reason why they were able to push the Thunder to seven games in the NBA Finals. T.J. McConnell is the fearless leader of that bench.
McConnell took over games in seven-minute stretches during the NBA Finals because of his ability to score and be a menace on defense. One NBA insider has now mentioned him in a trade scenario.
On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons theorized that the Rockets might come calling about McConnell now that Fred VanVleet has torn his ACL and will miss the season.
"The other one, ironically another white guy, T.J. McConnell."
If the Rockets were to approach the Pacers about McConnell, they likely would listen. Despite signing a contract extension just last season, he is getting on the older side.
McConnell is 33 years old right now, and his game won't age that gracefully. He uses speed and quickness to be an effective point guard. That will likely be gone in two years.
If the Rockets offer something tasty for McConnell, the Pacers would have no choice but to listen. Of course, they would prefer to keep him since he is one of the best players they have on the team.
The Pacers Would Only Trade T.J. McConnell For a Big Package in Return
It would likely take a first-round pick and a good young player for the Pacers to part ways with McConnell. A first-round pick and someone like Tari Eason or Reed Sheppard might get the conversation started.
Still, the Pacers have no desire to part ways with McConnell. Not only is he still valuable because of his skills on the court, but he is a leader in the locker room, as well. There's too much to lose if they lose him.
Last season, McConnell averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
