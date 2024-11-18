Myles Turner Takes Blame For Pacers' Slow Start to Season
The Indiana Pacers have not had the best start to the season. They have been inconsistent, to say the least, and their record reflects that. After their huge win on Sunday over the Heat, 119-110, the Pacers now sit with a lackluster 6-7 record.
The Pacers ended their mini two-game skid and will look to start a winning streak. Although the Pacers have dealt with injuries on their front, that still doesn't give them an excuse for their horrid start. Nobody is using that as an excuse, not even their star center, Myles Turner. The Pacers, who lost not one but two after front-court pieces, have been depleted on that end.
Still, that doesn't excuse their play or slow start. After Sunday's win, Turner took full accountability for the team's slow start.
"It was big for me personally," Turner said. "I just, publicly, like, I just haven't liked my attitude around here the past couple days. I feel like you have to be an energy giver. Just in the interest of accountability, I've been an energy sucker. I think I've been getting in my own feelings a little bit if I don't get the ball or a shot doesn't go in. That type of (expletive) is just negative, bro. Obviously, it was a great game, but just growing as a leader and growing as a man, you just can't put that type of stuff out until the universe. So I'm gonna hold myself accountable for that."
Turner's play is part of the reason the Pacers have been so inconsistent at the start of the season. This weekend was a microcosm of that. On Friday, Turner's performance was lackluster, as he recorded nine points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. He was also a -29 in the plus/minus category.
It wasn't Turner's fault for the loss, but he didn't help either.
Turner turned the page on Sunday as he led the team and the game in scoring as he notched 34 points on 14-for-23 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, one assist, and two blocks while being a +11 on the plus/minus category.
The Pacers look good when Turner looks good. It's no surprise there is a correlation in that department when Turner is one of the best players on the team.
Nonetheless, the Pacers have problems outside of Turner's inconsistencies. As long as Turner performs up to his standard, they'll be in a good spot for now.
