Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers have listed Caris LeVert as questionable for their game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The status of LeVert for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

LeVert has been dealing with a back issue, and has yet to make his season debut.

The Pacers are 1-5 on the season, and have lost three straight games.

They have clearly missed him in the lineup.

