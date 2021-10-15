Publish date:
NBA: Check Out The Awesome Photo The Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo of Myles Turner.
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers Tweeted out an awesome photo of star center Myles Turner.
The photo the Pacers Tweeted can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Turner is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Pacers), and was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Last season, the former University of Texas star averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
He also led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4 BPG) for the second time in his career.
The Pacers begin their season on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on October 20.
