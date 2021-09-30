Central Division Notebook: Check Out What Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out two Tweets with photos in them earlier in the week.
The posts from the 2021 NBA Finals MVP can be seen embedded below.
The two-time NBA MVP is entering his ninth NBA season, and is coming off a season in which he won his first NBA title.
Antetokounmpo was also a force against the Indiana Pacers when he played them last season.
According to StatMuse, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two games against the Pacers last season.
