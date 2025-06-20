NBA Finals 2025: Pacers Force First Game 7 in Nearly Ten Years Against Thunder
The Indiana Pacers found themselves in a win-or-go-home situation for the first time in the playoffs. They had to win Game 6 at home in order to extend the season.
After losing back-to-back games for the first time in the postseason, the Pacers came out with desperation from the opening tip. Indiana flat-out dominated the Thunder, winning 108-91.
Indiana led by just three at the end of the first quarter. At the start of the fourth quarter, they were up 30. The Pacers forced the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals in almost a decade.
It was a team effort for the Pacers, especially in the first half. Tyrese Haliburton only needed to play in the first half in this game because Indiana was up so much.
Playing on a strained calf, Haliburton finished the first half and the game with 14 points on 5-12 shooting. He also had one rebound, five assists, and two steals. They only needed him to play 23 minutes.
Even though he is clearly injured, Haliburton played better than he did in Game 5 and even looked more aggressive. He played exactly the way the Pacers needed him to.
T.J. McConnell was once again phenomenal off the bench. He had eight points in the first half alone, as the Pacers' bench outscored Oklahoma City in that first half 19-3 while capturing a 22-point lead. McConnel had ten boards in this game, as well.
The Pacers got contributions from everyone in this game. Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam, and Aaron Nesmith were also great in this game. The only player who had a poor offensive game was Myles Turner.
Indiana has now forced the first Game 7 since the Cavaliers came back from down 3-1 to beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Cleveland won that game on the road.
The Pacers are hoping to do the same thing on Sunday night. While beating the Thunder on the road has been tough for teams in the playoffs, the Pacers have already beaten them once.
Indiana is now just one game away from winning its first NBA championship. They are going to need contributions from everyone on the road, including Turner.
If they can actually get something offensively from Turner for the first time in the Finals, that might tip the scales in their favor.
