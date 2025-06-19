Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Must Play in Game 6 Despite Injury, says NBA Analyst
Tyrese Haliburton is a game-time decision for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers need him to be as healthy as possible, but it looks like he is really uncomfortable.
Haliburton was clearly hampered by the calf strain in Game 5, scoring just four points. He didn't make a single shot from the field, going 0-6 throughout the game.
With the Pacers' season on the line, Haliburton is likely going to give it a go. One NBA analyst believes that he should play in Game 6, no matter how effective he is going to be.
Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith believes that Haliburton needs to try to play in the game, even if he is actually injured. When asked if he should sit out, he had this to say.
"Absolutely not. It's do or die, you're on the brink of elimination, there is no tomorrow. Absolutely, he should play, make no mistake about it, and give you what he has. Now, if it's not much, like it was in Game 5, it's that kind of awful, pedestrian, impotent performance, then guess what? You got to pull him."
Smith is right that the Pacers should have a shorter leash on Haliburton in Game 6 if he does not perform well. With any margin of error gone, Rick Carlisle has to do what's best for the team.
If that means taking Haliburton out and playing T.J. McConnell more minutes, so be it. If he is the more effective point guard, he should play more minutes.
The last time the Pacers were in a Game 6 in the NBA Finals, they lost to the Lakers to lose the title. They are hoping that this is not a repeat performance of what happened in 2000.
Forcing a Game 7, where anything can happen, is what the Pacers are completely focused on. Smith knows that Haliburton can't be out there long if he is not the same kind of player he has been for most of the playoffs.
This postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
