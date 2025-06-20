Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Guts Through Calf Injury in Gritty First Half
The Indiana Pacers are in control in the first half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers are up by a significant margin through the first half of the game, 64-42.
Indiana looks like a team that does not want to go home, and they are certainly playing like it. The Pacers look good so far, and the same could be said for Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton has looked solid in the first half as he deals with a significant right calf injury. Through the first two quarters in the contest, Haliburton has recorded 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes while shooting 4-of-9 from the field. He is +25 in the game thus far.
The 25-year-old star guard started the game a bit shaky; however, as the game progressed, he began to find his groove. Haliburton has hit three threes thus far and from deep as well.
The star guard is not on a minute restriction; nonetheless, the team is monitoring how his calf is responding.
If the Pacers come out on top in Game 6, all eyes will be on Haliburton and his status for Game 7. Considering what is at stake, it is more likely than not that Haliburton will be on the court for a potential Game 7.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Haliburton's injury is a multi-week one. If it wasn't for the NBA Finals, he would be out for an extended period of time.
