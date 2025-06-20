Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Guts Through Calf Injury in Gritty First Half

At the break, Pacers up 64-42. They're 23 of 52 from the floor, 9 of 24 from 3, 9 of 13 at the line, 1.19 points per possession. Thunder 17 of 39, 1 of 11, 7 of 9, 0.82 per possession. (!!!). Siakam 13, Haliburton 12, Nembhard 10, Toppin and McConnell 8 each.