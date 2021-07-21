NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Tweeted About Giannis Antetokounmpo After Game 6

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points, and the Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

