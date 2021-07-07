NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Incredible Camera Angle Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Huge Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA posted an incredible camera angle of the massive block that Giannis Antetokounmpo had for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Tweet with the camera angle can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball