NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans On Twitter Can't Believe This Wasn't A Foul On Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fans on Twitter did not like a foul call during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

During the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, Jae Crowder was called for a foul, and folks on Twitter were not happy with the call.

A video of what happened can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Twitter user @evxz17.

Here is what Twitter had to say.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball