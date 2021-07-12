NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo After Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have won their first game of the NBA Finals to make the series 2-1 against the Phoenix Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Suns after the Bucks won 120-100 to win their first game of the series in Milwaukee.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball