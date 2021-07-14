NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "It's Funny That There's A Defense Out There Called The 'Giannis Wall'" Says Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo spoke about how teams defend him, and the video can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

