NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Going NUTS Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Ordering 50 Nuggets At Chick-Fila-A With NBA Finals Trophies

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Went NUTS Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Ordering 50 Nuggets At Chick-Fila-A
Giannis Antetokounmpo ordered 50 nuggets at Chick-fil-A, and Twitter is freaking out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo went to Chick fil-A on Wednesday morning with his NBA Finals trophies, and ordered 50 nuggets (the same amount of points he had in Game 6).
The video of the two-time MVP ordering from his Instagram live can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Greydy Diaz.
The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA title over the Suns.
Tweets about Antetokounmpo going to Chick-fil-A can be seen below.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.