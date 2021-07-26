NBA Free Agency: Lonzo Ball And Chicago Bulls A Perfect Match?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about Lonzo Ball potentially landing in Chicago with the Bulls.

Lonzo Ball will be a restricted free agent this off-season, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speaking to Zach Lowe on their NBA Draft special on ESPN on Sunday, mentioned the Chicago Bulls as a potential landing spot for Ball.

"In a perfect world for both Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls, they end up together," Wojnarowski said on ESPN.

The full link to the clip on ESPN of Lowe and Wojnarowski speaking about Ball can be seen here on YouTube.

H/t Daniel Greenberg who's Tweet can be seen embedded below.

