NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott Away From Indiana Pacers

Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Doug McDermott averaged a career high 13.6 points per game for the Indiana Pacers last season, and the former lottery pick became a hot commodity on the open market in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott agreed to ink a 3-year $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pacers will miss his consistency off of the bench, and 38.8% shooting from the three-point range next season.

