Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott From Indiana Pacers

NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott From Indiana Pacers

Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Author:
Publish date:
Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Doug McDermott averaged a career high 13.6 points per game for the Indiana Pacers last season, and the former lottery pick became a hot commodity on the open market in free agency. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott agreed to ink a 3-year $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. 

The Tweet from Charania can be seen embedded in a post below. 

The Pacers will miss his consistency off of the bench, and 38.8% shooting from the three-point range next season. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16118265_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott Away From Indiana Pacers

TJ McConnell
News

NBA Free Agency: Pacers Reportedly Re-Sign T.J. McConnell

Trae Young
News

Source: Trae Young Expected To Sign Max Contract With Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_13963060_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When Pacers' Roy Hibbert Stuffed Knicks' Carmelo Anthony?

USATSI_13869290_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Could Lose Ground In Eastern Conference Playoff Race If Bulls Get Ball

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers Announce Their Roster

USATSI_16396179_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Could Have Drafted Suns' Devin Booker In 2015

USATSI_13869799_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Are The Dark Horse Team To Sign Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15449687_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Kawhi Leonard's Stats When The Los Angeles Clippers Played The Indiana Pacers Last Season