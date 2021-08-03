NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott Away From Indiana Pacers

NBA Free Agency: San Antonio Spurs Sign Sharpshooter Doug McDermott From Indiana Pacers
Doug McDermott agreed to a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Doug McDermott averaged a career high 13.6 points per game for the Indiana Pacers last season, and the former lottery pick became a hot commodity on the open market in free agency.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McDermott agreed to ink a 3-year $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Tweet from Charania can be seen embedded in a post below.
The Pacers will miss his consistency off of the bench, and 38.8% shooting from the three-point range next season.
